Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence on Republic Day, arrested

New Delhi: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been arrested by the the special cell of the Delhi police on Tuesday on charges of instigating violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Several teams of the Delhi police's crime branch have been searching for Sidhu after several farmers accused him of playing a role in the violence at the Red Fort on January 26.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag was also hoisted.

