Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility of placing explosives- laden SUV near Ambani's house

Mumbai: An organisation named Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed the responsibility of placing an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that all possible angles were being investigated in this connection.

The outfit claimed the responsibility by posting a message on social messaging app Telegram, which went viral on social media and came to the notice of Mumbai police, the official said.

According to Business Today, the organization demanded money through bitcoin from Ambani and said the explosive-laden vehicle outside his house was "only a trailer" and "a big picture is yet to come."

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening. The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family.

The vehicle had been stolen from Mulund area a week ago, police said.

CCTV footage showed that the Scorpio, along with an Innova, reached the spot in the early hours of Thursday, and the driver of Scorpio then got down and left in the other vehicle.

The Innova was then seen, in CCTV footage, exiting Mumbai and entering Thane, after which its trace was lost.

The police were also investigating from where the gelatin sticks were procured, the official said.

The seized Scorpio has been sent for forensic examination, he said.