India records 14,989 new COVID cases; Private hospitals too can administer vaccine

New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.06 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to March 2 with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.

All private hospitals permitted to give COVID vaccine



The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.



The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement, a day after the start of the second phase of India's inoculation drive in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with specified co-morbidities.

At an official review meeting with the states, the Centre reiterated there is no shortage of the vaccines and hence, adequate vaccine doses should be allocated to the COVID Vaccination Centres(CVCs).

"The central government has adequate stock and will provide the required vaccine doses to the states and UTs," it said.

In addition to all the government health facilities, all private hospitals empanelled under the CGHS, the AB-PMJAY and the state health insurance schemes can function as CVCs, subject to them mandatorily adhering to certain norms, the statement said.

All private vaccination centres should have effective crowd management protocols in place, along with facilities for seating, water, proper signage etc. They should also ensure adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour among the beneficiaries. The state and district administrations would proactively facilitate this, the health ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)