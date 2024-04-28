Election Commission orders repolling in Manipur’s 6 booths on Apr 30

IANS
Published: April 28, 2024 06:57 AM IST
1) A broken EVM at a polling booth after incidents of violence in Manipur's West Imphal. File Photo/ PTI, 2) Women wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Imphal. File Photo/ Reuters.

Imphal: The Election Commission on Saturday declared as 'void' the Lok Sabha elections held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency and announced fresh polling in these stations on April 30, officials said.
Polling was held on Friday at 848 polling stations in the remaining 13 of the 28 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat, where voting for the 15 other Assembly segments was held in the first phase on April 19 along with the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha, quoting the Election Commission order, appealed to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers in these six polling stations on Tuesday.
Election officials said that various disturbances occurred in these six polling stations on Friday, prompting the EC to order fresh polling on Tuesday.

Nearly 82 per cent of around 4.85 lakh voters on Friday exercised their franchise in the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, spread across eight hilly districts - Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Pherzawl, and Tengnoupal.

