Batla House encounter: Court convicts Indian Mujahideen man for killing inspector

New Delhi: A court here on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, for the murder of Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said that it was duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 15.

Inspector Sharma of the Special Cell of Delhi was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

His appeal against the trial court's verdict has been pending in the high court.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender.

He was arrested on February14, 2018 and faced the trial.