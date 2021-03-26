Two dead, 70 COVID-19 patients evacuated in Mumbai hospital fire

Mumbai: At least two people, including a COVID-19 patient, were dead and 70 others were evacuated after a fire broke out last night at a hospital here.

More than 70 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident.

The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup area shortly after midnight, a fire brigade official said on Friday.

The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

Around 22 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to put out the flames. The cause of the incident is not yet known; a probe has been launched.

"Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," police officer Prashant Kadam said.

"Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital in a mall for the first time. Action will be taken," said Mumbai Mayor.

(With PTI inputs)