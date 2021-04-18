India reports record 2.61 lakh COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 1,501 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 surge shows no signs of slowing down as the country reported 2,61,500 new infections on Sunday, the biggest single-day surge ever. The number of deaths due to the virus recorded in 24 hours also reached a new high with 1,501 casualties.

With this, India's caseload has reached nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

The death toll climbed to 1,77,150.

The daily cases in the country stayed about 2 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

Sixteen states and UTs – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country nearly reached 12 crore on Saturday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Also on Saturday, the global death toll from the coronavirus surged past 3 million people, according to the John Hopkins University.