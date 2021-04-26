Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai

Mumbai: In response to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of the pandemic management in the city and strengthen the government’s fight against the disease.

Deepening its engagement with the Government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Reliance has undertaken four more significant initiatives, a press statement said.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will manage a 650-bed facility at NSCI. The RF will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15. All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.

Last year, RF and BMC had set up India’s first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds; 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation hospital. The Seven Hills Hospital is expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds. This expansion will create a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital including 45 ICU beds. Hundred beds are being commissioned at The Trident hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the BMC. The step-down facility will be manned and managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

All put together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC.

Speaking about the augmented COVID facilities, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Reliance Foundation has always been in the forefront of service of our nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai.”

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further,”Ambani added.