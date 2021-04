Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“I have no symptoms and I am feeling fine. I will continue working in isolation following all Covid protocol," said Gehlot tweeted.

He had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for coronavirus.

Gehlot tweeted that his wife has tested positive for COVID, though she is asymptomatic, and as per protocol, her treatment has started under home isolation.