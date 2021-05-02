Assam Assembly Election results | BJP likely to retain power for another term

Guwahati: BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Assam as the counting of votes for the 126-seat assembly begins at 8 am on Sunday.

The ruling BJP-led NDA surged ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress in Assam, leading in 71 of the 110 seats from where trends were available till 11.25 am on Sunday.

Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP-led alliance for the second time in a row, which would make them the only non-Congress government to win consecutive terms in Assam. The majority mark in Assam is 64.

Elated over the initial trends of Assam poll results Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the state.

"People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Sonowal told reporters.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AGP chief Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat, according to initial trends.

Raijor Dal chief and jailed anti-CAA protest leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from Sibsagar.

The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 22 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 15 places, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots in Assam, officials said on Sunday.

The newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad-Raijor Dal alliance is leading in four assembly seats.

BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats, while those of its ally AGP in six.

The Congress has established initial leads in 14 places and AIUDF in one.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.Congress Legislative Party chief and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both are trailing from Nazira and Samaguri.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Assam.

Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. According to the Election Commission, the polling turnouts were 79.93 per cent, 80.96 per cent and 82.33 per cent respectively.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won 86 seats. The alliance is taking on the grand alliance of eight parties led by Congress.

The ruling party has contested 92 seats in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad, which has contested 26 seats.

In the opposition grand alliance, Congress has contested 94 seats, whereas Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF has contested 14.

(With inputs from agencies)