Odisha govt declares 14-day statewide lockdown to contain COVID-19

The Odisha government has on Sunday declared statewide lockdown from May 5-19 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Bhuvaneshwar and Cuttack have been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases over the past few days as there were many returnees to the cities from outside the state.

The state government officials had earlier said the lockdown in the state capital, the nearby Cuttack and the western districts were the only way out as the weekend shutdowns had not helped bring down the test positivity rates.