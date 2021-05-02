Rajasthan bypolls | CM Gehlot calls to avoid celebrations in the wake of rising Covid cases

Jaipur: As counting for Rajasthan bypolls for three seats, namely, Sahada, Rajsamand and Sujangarh, started on Sunday from 8 am, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to one and all to avoid any kind of celebration or gathering of crowd in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

In his tweet, CM said, "Today, the results for bypolls will be declared. I appeal to all to avoid any kind of celebration, crowd gathering or lighting firecrackers. Disciplinary attitude is quite important at this point of time so political leaders, workers and winners should follow all guidelines and behave properly."

A total of 27 candidates from three parties including Congress, BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party contested elections which were held on April 17 in which 60.37 per cent voting was reported.

In Rajsamand, BJP has fielded Dipti Maheshwari against Congress' Tansukh Bohra, In Sahada, Gayatri Trivedi has been fielded against Ratanlal Jat, while in Sujangarh, Congress' Manoj Meghwal is contesting against BJP's Khemaram Meghwal.

The counting is underway following all Covid protocols.