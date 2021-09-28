Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats on Oct 30, results on Nov 2

New Delhi: Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states," the EC said in a statement.

Lok Sabha bypolls: (State & Constituency)

UT of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Madhya Pradesh - Khandwa

Himachal Pradesh - Mandi

Assembly bypolls: (State & Constituency)

Andhra Pradesh - Badvel (SC)

Assam - Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Thowra, Tamulpur, Mariani

Bihar - Kusheshwar Asthan (SC), Tarapur

Haryana - Ellenabad

Himachal Pradesh - Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal- Kotkhai

Karnataka - Sindgi, Hangal

Madhya Pradesh - Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST)

Maharashtra - Deglur (SC)

Meghalaya - Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), Rajabala

Mizoram - Tuirial (ST)

Nagaland - Shamtorr-Chessore (ST)

Rajasthan - Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad (ST)

Telangana - Huzurabad

West Bengal - Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha, Gosaba(SC)

Important dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 1

Last date of nominations: October 8

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 11

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 13

Date of poll: October 30

Date of counting: November 2