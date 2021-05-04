Actress Pia Bajpiee’s brother passes away due to Covid-19

Actress Pia Bajpiee's brother has died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

She took to Twitter to share the sad news hours after she asked for help for a hospital bed and a ventilator.

"My brother is no more," the actress wrote.

Four hours before this tweet, she had also asked for help.

Pia who works mostly in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu was much noted for her role in KV Anand's political thriller Ko.

Her first Malayalam film was Masters opposite Prithviraj. She was also the lead in Jayasurya's Aamayum Muyalum. She was last seen in Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum opposite Tovino Thomas.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported fewer than 30,000 Covid-19 cases (29,192 infections) in 24 hours for the first time in 12 days.