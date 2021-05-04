Actress Pia Bajpiee’s brother passes away due to Covid-19

Actress Pia Bajpiee's brother has died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

She took to Twitter to share the sad news hours after she asked for help for a hospital bed and a ventilator.

"My brother is no more," the actress wrote.

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Four hours before this tweet, she had also asked for help.

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help 🙏 Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Pia who works mostly in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu was much noted for her role in KV Anand's political thriller Ko.

Her first Malayalam film was Masters opposite Prithviraj. She was also the lead in Jayasurya's Aamayum Muyalum. She was last seen in Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum opposite Tovino Thomas.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported fewer than 30,000 Covid-19 cases (29,192 infections) in 24 hours for the first time in 12 days.