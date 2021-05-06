COVID-19: Record 4.12L new cases, 3,980 deaths in India

New Delhi: India reported on Thursday more than 4,00,000 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 3,980.

The total tally in the country has surged touched 2,10,77,410, boosted by the record 4,12,262 new cases. Its death toll now stands at 2,30,168, health ministry data show.

With 3,29,113 patients discharged, the total recoveries are at 1,72,80,844.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent,the data updated at 8am showed.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 19,23,131 samples being tested on Wednesday.