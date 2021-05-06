Film editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to COVID-19

Film editor Ajay Sharma, known for his work on films like 'Ludo' and 'Jagga Jasoos', passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications at a government hospital in New Delhi, sources said. He was in his late 30s.

"He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in the ICU for the last two weeks. He breathed his last between 1-2 am today at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi," a source close to Sharma told PTI.

He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.

After working as an associate editor on features like 'Barfi!', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', Sharma worked as an editor in the Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Karwaan', 'Ludo' and 2020's series 'Bandish Bandits'.

He made his directorial debut with the short film 'Jolly 1995'.

Sharma was working on the upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket', starring Taapsee Pannu.