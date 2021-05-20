India to observe 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday

May 21, 2021, marks the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated during an election campaign at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) cadres on 21 May, 1991 in a suicide bomb attack.

It was suspected that the conspiracy to murder Rajiv Gandhi was aimed at thwarting India's involvement in Sri Lankan civil war. Rajiv Gandhi had sent Indian Army to the Sri Lankan government's aid in the civil war that raged between 1987 and 90.

At 40, Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest person to become the Indian Prime Minister. He had assumed office after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai (then Bombay), to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and freedom fighter, politician Feroze Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi lived a largely apolitical life in his early life. He went to the United Kingdom for studies and returned to India in 1966. He was a professional pilot for the Indian Airlines.

In 1968, he married Sonia Gandhi, the current president of the Congress party and the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Their son Rahul Gandhi served as the party chief and is a Member of Parliament, while their daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Both are trustees of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Anti-terrorism day

Rajiv Gandhi entered the political arena after the demise of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash in 1980.

A year later, he marked his political success by winning his brother's parliamentary constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in the Lok Sabha elections.

He served as the sixth prime minister of the country, from 1984 to 1989. He remained Congress President until the elections in 1991. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1991.

The trial in his assassination case was conducted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA), and the court gave the death sentence to 26 accused in the assassination.

In India, 21 May is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The day was first announced under the VP Singh government and is observed annually to highlight the importance of fighting terrorism.

Mask awareness campaign

On Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary day, the Congress will undertake COVID-19 relief initiatives such as distributing nourishment among patients' relatives at hospitals, observe a mass mask awareness programme and help people register for vaccination against the viral disease.

The activities undertaken by the state units of the party will continue to the farthest extent possible even after May 21, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

He said his party, "ignoring the arrogance and apathy of the Union government", will continue to contribute constructively with a renewed drive and determination till the last citizen of the country is vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Today, India is faced with an unprecedented crisis. There has been tremendous suffering, pain and devastation. In the middle of this unprecedented national catastrophe, May 21, 2021, will mark the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of former Prime Minister and our beloved leader Rajiv Gandhi," Venugopal said.

The most appropriate homage to his memory and legacy would be Congress workers re-dedicating themselves to saving lives, securing health and propagating safe behaviour and practices till the country wins its battle against COVID-19, he added.

On Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, the Pradesh Congress Committees will distribute nourishment among patients' relatives at hospitals, ambulance drivers, people at funeral sites and to anyone in need.

They will observe a mass mask awareness and distribution programme at the state, district and block levels, Venugopal said.

The PCCs will also disburse relief materials among people, prepare kits of basic medicines and distribute those to needy people, he said.

They will also help people register for the vaccination programme, Venugopal said.

"Each MLA and MLC has been asked to provide at least two ambulances in their respective or neighbouring districts for COVID patients, out of their MLA or MLC funds," he said.

"However, mass gatherings that violate the COVID-19 protocols should be strictly avoided. The above activities will continue to the farthest extent possible even after May 21," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)