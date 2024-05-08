Black money swipe: Was Modi speaking from personal experience, asks Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for striking an alleged deal with Ambani and Adani, the Wayanad MP dared the PM to hold a probe into the wealthy industrialists.

Gandhi said PM should instruct the CBI or ED to probe whether Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party. He also taunted whether Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" that they send their "money in a tempo". He also asked Modi if he was "scared".



During an election rally in Telangana, said Gandhi had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether his party received money from them in return.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message. "You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said while taking a swipe at PM Modi.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said. "The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the money that PM Modi has "given" to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes that the party has promised.

The Congress has been accusing the prime minister of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Gandhi also said that while the prime minister has made 22 billionaires, the Congress will make crores of 'lakhpatis' in the country.

(With PTI inputs)