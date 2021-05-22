Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested: TV reports

New Delhi: Wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, was on Saturday arrested in Punjab in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium which had led to the death of a wrestler, media reports said.

Kumar was arrested by Punjab Police which will hand him to the Delhi Police.

A Delhi court had earlier declined to grant anticipatory bail to the wrestler who is the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals in individual sport. Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.

The police had conducted raids in several parts of Haryana and Punjab to nab the wrestler.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar's arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police had said.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

