Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 31

New Delhi: Although the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined to 2.5 per cent and the single-day cases also reduced to around 1,600, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown has been extended to May 31.

The capital city has been under lockdown since April 20 when it registered over 28,000 Covid cases in a day.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said: "The daily cases have reduced to 1,600 and positivity rate has also declined to 2.5 per cent, but the war against the Covid pandemic is still on. Daily cases are still above the 1,000 mark in the city and therefore the Delhi government has decided to extend the existing lockdown for one more week. It means, Delhi would remain under lockdown till next Monday (May 31).

"After one week, we will examine the situation and if reduction in Covid cases continue, then we will take a decision to remove the lockdown in phase wise."

This is the third straight day that Delhi's daily positivity rate remained below 5 per cent.

The WHO recommends that areas below 5 per cent for a two-week period for an infection can be considered under control.

Within five weeks of the lockdown, Delhi has witnessed a steady decline in the number of cases from a high of over 28,000 on April 22 to 1,600 on Sunday.