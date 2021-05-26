Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha, over 12 lakh evacuated

Bhubaneswar: Landfall of Cyclone Yaas began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday. The landfall will continue for 3-4 hours, an IMD official said.

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director-General M Mohapatra said, even as the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand aggressively evacuated over 12 lakh people to storm shelters by late evening.

The IMD also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

`Yaas', which was positioned 160 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 240 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening, is likely to gain a maximum speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph during landfall, the Met department said.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, in the morning hours of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD added.

Flights suspended in Kolkata, Odisha

Flight operations at Kolkata's NSCBI airport here will be suspended from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm owing to the weather warning on Wednesday, the Airports Authority of India said. Bhubaneshwar's Biju Patnaik International airport too will remain shut from 11 pm Tuesday till 5 am on Thursday. The South Eastern Railways too has cancelled several trains.

Evacuation on in all affected states

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her administration has evacuated over nine lakh people from coastal districts to safe shelters.

The Odisha government, on the other hand, said it has moved over 3 lakh people from vulnerable coastal areas to safety.

Banerjee said over 74,000 officers and workers and over 2 lakh policemen and civic volunteers have been deployed to mitigate the natural calamity in West Bengal.

She said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel too have been deployed.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, on requisition, is working in coordination with the West Bengal government, and has deployed several columns for relief and rescue operations, a Defence official said.

The highest number of evacuees are from Balasore district (74,132), followed by Bhadrak (73,103).

Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has rushed Odisha's Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra to Balasore to monitor the situation in the northern parts of the state.

Jena said the four coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are in the high-risk zone, while the impact of 'Yaas' will also be felt in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, and parts of Puri and Khurda districts.

Also, 404 rescue teams including 52 from the NDRF, 60 from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 205 Fire service teams and 86 groups of tree-cutters have been deployed in the vulnerable districts, he said.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked Collectors of the three north coastal districts to be on a high alert as Yaas crosses over into neighbouring Odisha.

The Chief Minister conducted a videoconference with Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and reviewed the situation.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, who was camping in Srikakulam, bordering Odisha, briefed the CM on the prevailing situation in the three north coastal districts.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand has evacuated people from vulnerable areas in East and West Singhbhum districts near the borders of West Bengal and Odisha and moved them to safety, a senior official said.

The cyclone is likely to hit the Kolhan division comprising East and West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts, besides Bokaro and Khunti, Disaster Management Secretary Amitabh Kaushal told PTI.

IMD senior scientist Dr R K Jenamani said that Jharkhand is likely to witness wind speeds of up to 110-120 kmph.

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting on impending cyclone Yass and instructed officials to remain alert to deal with the calamity.

Chairing a virtual meeting with officials of disaster management and other departments and also district magistrates, the chief minister told them to make all arrangements in advance to meet the storm challenges.

The Met Department also warned of bending or uprooting of electric poles and disruption of railway services due to snapping of power lines and signalling systems.