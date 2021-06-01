Malayalam
India's Dr Reddy's in talks with govt to bring Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters/PTI
Published: June 01, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in this still image taken from video released May 6, 2021. Photo: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Handout via REUTERS
Topic | India

New Delhi: India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Dr Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

India is currently using made-in-India vaccines – Covishield manufactured by SII and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech – in its COVID-19 immunisation programme.

The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use and is being used in a few private hospitals.

Facing accusations of delay in placing orders for vaccines, the government last week defended its vaccine procurement policy saying it has been pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for the earliest possible imports, and has even waived local trials for well-established foreign vaccine makers.

The government has faced criticism from several quarters over the shortage of vaccines and inability of the immunization programme to pick up pace at a time when the country is facing a tidal wave of infections and a rising death toll.

