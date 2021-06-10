Kerala, West Bengal report negative vaccine wastage as Jharkhand tops the list

New Delhi: Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in May, saving 1.10 lakh and 1.61 lakh doses respectively, while Jharkhand reported maximum wastage of 33.95 per cent, according to government data.

While Kerala reported -6.37 per cent vaccine wastage, West Bengal recorded -5.48 per cent.

As per Kerala government data, as many as 1,08,18,872 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far. Of this, 86,21,848 people received their first jab while 21,97,024 received their second. This is 24.29% of the state's total population.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the Kerala government's efforts to stop the vaccine wastage when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a data regarding the wastage of coronavirus vaccine in the state on Twitter.

Vijayan had said: "Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from Central government. We have provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!"

"Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," the prime minister tweeted in response to Vijayan's tweet.

Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage.



Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/xod0lomGDb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

Chhattisgarh reported 15.79 per cent vaccine wastage while Madhya Pradesh reported 7.35 per cent.

States like Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported 7.08 per cent, 3.95 per cent, 3.91 per cent, 3.78 and 3.63 per cent and 3.59 per cent respectively.

The data showed that a total of 790.6 lakh vaccines were supplied to states and UTs in May out of which total vaccinations were 610.6 lakh while 658.6 lakh shots were utilised and the closing balance was 212.7 lakh.

The vaccination in May was less as compared to April in which a total of 898.7 lakh vaccinations were done, 902.2 lakh vaccines were utilised and the closing balance was 80.8 lakh.

India's first dose coverage of the 45-plus population till June 7 was pegged at 38 per cent with Tripura's coverage being 92 per cent, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh 65 per cent each, Gujarat 53 per cent, Kerala 51 per cent and Delhi 49 per cent.

Tamil Nadu's first dose coverage of the 45-plus population is at a low of 19 per cent, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh at 24 per cent each and Bihar at 25 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)