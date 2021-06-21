Webinar on US and India as partners in global climate action

The Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), in collaboration with the US Consulate General, Chennai, hosted a webinar titled ‘US and India as Partners in Global Climate Action’ on June 17. The event was the first in a series of webinars planned to discuss key thematic areas involved in the US-India Strategic Partnership.

Making opening remarks at the event, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said: "Addressing the climate crisis is central to US foreign policy today. It is also central to the national security of the United States and countries around the world, including India. …Through the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, the United States and India aim to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities."

Dr Jessica Seddon, Global Lead for Air Quality at World Research Institute (WRI) in Washington, DC, and Dr A Damodaran, Professor, Social Sciences and Economics, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), were the panellists in the webinar.

Dr Seddon said that India and the US have their common interests in tackling climate change. She emphasized that climate change cannot be looked at in isolation, adding that multiple factors, including economic recovery, human development, technological innovation, and especially now, the post-COVID recovery must also be considered. She stressed the need to balance growth and development alongside efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Dr Damodaran opined that the post-COVID world would not be easy to navigate and that there is a need to shorten the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy resources. He highlighted the need to curb coal-based emissions and enable a shift to cleaner technology. He also emphasized the need for companies to work as a global consortium of bodies to perform R&D on developing technologies and pointed out the vast potential present in carbon markets.

The webinar was moderated by CPPR Research Fellow R Edsley Neoson Daniel.



