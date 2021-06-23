Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar detained in drugs case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2021 04:29 PM IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday detained Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drug case in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was detained from Mumbai.

The NCB had earlier recovered 25 kgs of charas which was being brought to Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir, from where it was to be distributed to Mumbai.

During the investigation, the NCB found that that the underworld was linked to terror funding and illegal narcotics supply in the country.

Kaskar was detained from the Thane Jail where he was lodged for extorting money from businessmen and builders in the city. The NCB will question him further.

(With inputs from agencies)

