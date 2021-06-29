MP police file case against Twitter India chief over distorted map

Bhopal: Following a directive by the state home minister, the cybercrime cell of the Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday registered a case against Twitter's India chief Manish Maheshwari over the displaying of a distorted map of India that showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

"A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code over displaying a distorted map of India," Gurkaran Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), MP Cyber Crime Cell told PTI.

Section 505 (2) relates to `statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.'

The FIR was filed on a complaint of Durgesh Keswani, a state BJP spokesperson, the SP said.

Keswani alleged that Twitter, "through a conspiracy", distorted the country's map.

"This act has hurt our sentiments. So, I have filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell," he told PTI.

Earlier in the day, state home minister Narottam Mishra said that he had instructed Director General of Police Vivek Johari to initiate legal action against the social media giant for putting up a distorted map of India and similar activities.

The map, which showed the Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir outside India, was noticed on Monday, leading to an uproar by netizens. Twitter removed the map on the same evening.

"Something or the other has been going on continuously against the country for a long time. Sometimes unrestrained words are spoken against Bharat Mata and sometimes a wrong map of the country is displayed on Twitter. These issues cannot be taken lightly. The governments at the Centre and the state have taken it seriously," Mishra said in a statement posted on Twitter itself.