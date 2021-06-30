Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Mumbai: Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away here on Wednesday morning after a massive heart attack.

According to reports, Raj Kaushal suffered a heart-attack around 4:30 am in the morning and before his family could take him to the hospital he passed away.

The couple's friend shared the terrible news of Raj Kaushal's passing away on his social media page.

After starting his career as a copywriter, he ventured into film by assisting Mukul Anand, including Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti.

The writer-director-producer helmed three films in his career – Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

He is survived by wife Mandira and son Veer and daughter Tara.

