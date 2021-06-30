NCW asks Twitter to remove all pornographic, obscene content within a week

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Managing Director of Twitter India to remove all pornographic and obscene content from the platform within a week.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of several profiles on Twitter sharing pornographic content. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Managing Director, Twitter India for immediately removing all such pornographic and obscene content from the platform within a week," the women's panel said in a statement.

Upon receiving a similar complaint earlier, the commission had brought the matter to Twitter's notice for immediate action. However, no action was reportedly taken by the platform, the NCW said.

The commission is disturbed with the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter's own policy, no action has been taken till date towards removing them.

"The commission has shared with Twitter details of a few profiles sharing pornographic content on Twitter and has directed to remove all such content within one week. The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days," it said.

The move comes a day after the Delhi Police registered a case against Twitter on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for allegedly allowing access to child sexual abuse material on the social media platform.