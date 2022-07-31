Rajasthan woman tied to a tree, thrashed for hours after seen with husband's friend

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, a woman was tried to a tree and mercilessly thrashed by her husband after she was seen with his friend in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

In the video that made rounds on social media, the woman was seen screaming for help, yet none came. Onlookers - all of them men - included the husband's relatives as well.

The man whom she was seen with also got a similar treatment. In one of the videos, he was seen tied to a tree and being questioned by a group of men.

According to the police, the woman was tied to the tree for seven hours. The incident took place on July 29 in the Khamera police station area.

Khamera police have detained five people from the area. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken note of the case.

In a letter to the Rajasthan DGP, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought immediate arrest of all the accused and urged the authorities to ensure the best medical treatment and security for the victim.

The matter has become political too with BJP leaders lashing out at the Congress-led State government for what they claim is a "deteriorating law and order" situation.

Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted: "Rajasthan's home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves. It is necessary to investigate this video and take strong action against the culprits. But it is meaningless to have expectations from this government. We need to raise our voice!"