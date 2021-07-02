Body of Keralite youth found on IIT Chennai campus

Chennai: A partially burnt body of a Keralite man was found on the campus of IIT, Madras, on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Unnikrishnan Nair, who belonged to Ernakulam. Police stated he was a research scholar at the institution.

The body was spotted by students at about 8pm in a bush near the hockey stadium within the sprawling campus. Only the face and a few parts of the body were found burnt.

Kotturpuram Police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Police is yet to disclose details about the case, though early reports suggested the body was that of a young man of about 20 years. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Royapettah on Thursday night.

Police is yet to conclude the cause of death. As of now it is not known whether the youth was killed or he had committed suicide.

The autopsy is set to be held today, (Friday).