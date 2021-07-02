Explained: You should not use ‘rooted’ mobiles phones to access bank accounts. Why?

‘Do not use rooted mobile phones to access your bank accounts’.

This recent message from banks has left many customers wondering about a hither-to-unknown ‘mobile device’.

Banks warn that customers who use ‘rooted’ mobile devices risk losing money and hence they should not access their accounts from such devices.

Before going into the details of ‘rooting’, let us examine the reasons for issuing such a warning. Studies have found that more Indians are falling prey to online banking frauds these days. For example, a 2020 study by Telenor, an international data provider, showed that Indians lost more money in online scams than their Asian counterparts. Bank officials say that such frauds could be reduced only through awareness campaigns.

Now, let’s take a look at ‘rooting’ and its implications.

What is ‘rooting’, in simple terms?

Rooting is modification to the fundamental settings of your phone software. It is the process of gaining access to the ‘root’ and modifying it.

What is a ‘root’?

A ‘root’ is the basic directory of an android device. It is just like the root of a tree.

So what is ‘rooting’, in technical terms?

It is the process of changing the ‘root directory’ or the ‘basic directory’ of an android device. So rooting can be considered as the gateway to all modifications you can do to your phone.

Why do people ‘root’ their phones?

‘Rooting’ is being done to override the limitations to the phone’s operating system and to add applications that the system would otherwise not authorise. It helps users install various apps that can change the android system.

What types of apps can be installed in ‘rooted’ phones?

You can install applications that increase volume quite a bit. You can change the colour of your LED. You may even delete, replace, add or change the system elements. These are some basic examples.

What are the other names for ‘rooting’?

Rooting refers to android devices. For iOS devices (apple), the process is known as ‘jailbreaking’.

Is rooting/jailbreaking illegal?

No, it is not illegal

Then why do banks warn you against using ‘rooted’ mobile phones for accessing accounts?

A rooted (or jailbroken) device may eliminate security layers designed to protect personal information and mobile devices.

This will help hackers steal your personal information, damage your device, attack the bank’s network or introduce malware, spyware or viruses.

How do hackers steal information from ‘rooted’ devices?

Fraudsters can install rogue apps/ malware in rooted devices. This will help them access your login credentials (login name, password etc), steal One-Time Password (OTP) received on the same mobile and transmit over the internet. This may result in loss of their money.