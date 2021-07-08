Abide by the rules of the country, new IT minister tells Twitter

New Delhi: All those who live and work in India will have to abide by the rules of the country, newly sworn-in Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday on Twitter's standoff with the central government over the new IT rules.

Vaishnaw was talking to reporters after meeting BJP general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh at the party office here.

On a question that Twitter was not adhering to IT rules, he said whosoever lives and works in India will have to abide by the rules of the country.

Vaishnaw, the MP from Odisha, had on Wednesday taken oath as the Cabinet Minister and was given the charge of Railways along with the Information and Technology Ministry.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility, Vaishnaw said that his focus will be on improving the life of the last man standing in the queue.

In the past, Vaishnaw, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, had raised the issue of cyber bullying of Karnataka-based Rashmi Samant's resignation from the position of Oxford Student Union President in the United Kingdom and described it as a serious case of racism.

US-based company Twitter has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All the three personnel have to be residents in India. While the rules came into effect on May 26, Twitter is yet to adhere to the social media guidelines, despite repeated reminders from the government.

Earlier, Twitter Inc's India unit had appointed an interim chief compliance officer. It also informed that two other executives will be designated soon to comply with the country's new IT rules.

The Centre had said in a court filing earlier this week that Twitter no longer enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the micro-blogging giant had failed to comply with the rules.