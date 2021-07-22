More protests loom as Administrator Patel set to return to Lakshadweep

Kochi: Residents of Lakshadweep are planning to intensify their protests against the reforms being implemented on the islands in view of the next visit of the Administrator Praful Khoda Patel scheduled from July 27.

According to reports from the islands, a massive stir would be staged under the aegis of Save Lakshadweep Forum, which is spearheading the movement against Patel’s projects. During Patel’s previous visit, protests were low key as COVID-19-related lockdown and curfew were in place. However, some of these curbs have been lifted at present.

As Intelligence officials also have informed the administration about the probability of intense forms of agitation, high-level security measures are being put in place for Patel.

Meanwhile, the core committee of the forum has asked all office-bearers to reach Lakshadweep this week itself to discuss the agitation plans. Forum office-bearers are also making attempts to personally meet Patel.

Security personnel have already reached Kavaratti to provide protection to the Administrator and have completed their preparations. Collector S Asgar Ali, who is on a two-week leave, would rejoin duty on July 26.

Major announcements

On his forthcoming visit, Patel is expected to make several major announcements, including the launch of passenger ship services between Lakshadweep and Mangaluru. Incidentally, the island administration has finalized a number of crucial projects over the last three weeks which Patel would be giving his approval during the visit.