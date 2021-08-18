MEA asks Indians stranded in Afghan to share details to aid repatriation | Here are the contact details

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs called upon Indians stranded in crisis-stricken Afghanistan and their employers to immediately handover their details and whereabouts.

The details should be submitted at the newly formed Special Afghanistan Cell of the ministry which coordinates repatriation of its citizens.

Media reports suggested that over a hundred Indians are still stranded in Afghanistan, which fell into chaos after Taliban have seized the capital Kabul this week.

Details can be handed over through the following methods:

Phone number: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785

WhatsApp number: +91-8010611290

Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in

India brings back 170

An Indian Air Force plane evacuated over 170 people from Kabul on Tuesday, including India's ambassador to Afghanistan, a government official said, as diplomats and civilians scrambled to get out of the country after the Taliban seized the capital.

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday, after the Taliban fighters streamed into the capital unopposed, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.

India, which has invested millions of dollars in development projects across Afghanistan, once operated four consulates in the country, besides the embassy in Kabul.

The last operating consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif was shut down a week ago, days before Taliban insurgents took control of the northern city, where the Afghan army quickly surrendered.

MHA to prioritize visa process for Afghan Hindus and Sikhs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will prioritize the visa process for Afghan Hindus and Sikhs under the newly introduced "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" and will be processed quickly so that they can visit India at the earliest, sources said here on Wednesday.

Though, the new category of visa has been opened for all Afghan nationals, the government's move came after reports that over 200 Sikhs have been taking shelter in Gurudwara in Kabul while Hindus are confined to their homes after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15 this year.

Afghan citizens can apply for emergency e-visa at this portal:

https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/Registration