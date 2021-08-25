How to book your Covid vaccine slot via WhatsApp

New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked through the popular free messaging service WhatsApp too. This facility has been launched in collaboration with the central government and WhatsApp.

The service will be available only on the CoWin WhatsApp number 9013151515 and a person's mobile number which has been registered on the CoWIN portal.

How to book via WhatsApp

* After saving the number 9013151515 on the phone, open it in WhatsApp.

* Ensure that it is a verified account with the green tick mark.

* Send the message 'Book Slot' to this number.

* One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your phone as an SMS from the CoWIN system.

* Give this OTP as the reply to the message on WhatsApp. The names of those who are registered on CoWIN will appear.

* Type the number given next to the person who has to be vaccinated.

* Tap on 'Search by pin code' and enter the pin code.

* If available, slots will appear. If not, you can enter other pin codes and search again.

* There are also options to select the type of vaccine, paid/free

* Once the slot is available, confirm the booking. And you will get an SMS on your phone, confirming the booking.