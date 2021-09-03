New Delhi: The Left parties have extended their support to the "Bharat Bandh" called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 25, demanding a repeal of three farm laws of the Centre.

In a joint press statement issued on Thursday, the Left parties - CPI(M), CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP - appealed to people to come out in support of the strike.

The statement pointed out that the farmers' struggle demanding a repeal of the contentious agriculture laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops has entered the 10th month.

"The (Narendra) Modi government continues to remain obdurate and is refusing to engage with the struggling kisans through talks. The Left parties while condemning this obstinacy of the Modi government demand that these agri-laws be repealed immediately, guaranteed MSP be implemented, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline and a repeal of the labour codes.

"The Left parties call upon all their units to actively work for the success of the Bharat Bandh. The Left parties appeal to people to support this Bharat Bandh," the statement said.