Congress starts consultation process in CWC on party revamp

New Delhi: The Congress party has begun the process of consultation within the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to revamp the party structure after losing two consecutive elections. In the first round, the party will consult state unit leaders and former chief ministers.

Sources said, the CWC members have been asked to give their feedback and Sonia Gandhi loyalist and one of the senior most leader Ambika Soni and A.K. Antony have been involved in the process. General Secretary (organization) K.C. Venugopal has been roped in for the same. The committee after taking the feedback from the CWC members will submit its report to Sonia Gandhi.

Soni and Antony have been asking leaders informally about the role the Congress can offer to the poll strategist Prashant Kishor. The Congress have started constituting committees to get feedback on different issues including caste census and to plan national level stir against the government on different issues including inflation and price rise.

The Congress has been facing internal resistance within the party on role for Rahul Gandhi who despite having no position in the organization has been acting as its de facto chief.

The Congress after losing two consecutive general elections have lost several assembly elections barring in 2018 where it won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh but the government in MP was lost due to internal rebellion in the party which saw the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In early 2022, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Punjab and is desirous of win in the states like Goa, Manipur and Uttrakhand while putting up a good show in Uttar Pradesh, where the performance of the Congress is not up to the mark.

The election in these five states are early next year and the Congress and the BJP are in direct contest in three states of Goa, Uttrakhand and Manipur, while in Uttar Pradesh the BJP is pitted against the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In Punjab, the ruling congress which is mired into internal controversies is in contest with Akali Dal and AAP and ahead of elections, the party has to put its house in order.