Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Cong prez poll

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party president.

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, P L Punia, A K Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik.

G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari are also proposers for Kharge's candidature.

Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said.

Congress leader Singh on Friday announced that he will not contest the party president's election and would instead propose the candidature of his senior Kharge.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.