7 girls drown in Jharkhand pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion

September 18, 2021
Latehar: Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years drowned in a pond at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, officials said.

The tragedy occurred at Bukru village within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.

Rescue teams were rushed to the scene. Some people were also injured and three of them were hospitalised.

The Deputy Development Commissioner of the district has been asked to hold an inquiry, Imran said.

Karma is a major festival in Jharkhand related to worship of mother nature.

