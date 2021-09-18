Akademi fellowships for M Leelavathy, Ruskin Bond and six others

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Ruskin Bond and M Leelavathy.

The Sahitya Akademi on Saturday announced its fellowship for eight writers, including Malayalam writer and literary critic M Leelavathy and eminent English author Ruskin Bond.

Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay (Bengali), Vinod Kumar Shukla (Hindi), Dr Bhalchandra Nemade (Marathi), Dr Tejwant Singh Gill (Punjabi), Swami Rambhadracharya (Sanskrit) and Indira Parthasarathy (Tamil) are the other Fellows.

The Fellowship awarded to 'literary persons of outstanding merit' carries a copper plaque.

M Leelavathy is an acclaimed critic and educationist, who has published over 60 books, including works on literary criticism, essays and translations.

She is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Sahitya Akademi Award, besides the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, the Vallathol Award, and the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram to name a few.

Ruskin Bond is a popular Indian English writer, who has written over 300 short stories, the Akademi noted. He has authored more than 30 books for children.

Bond is also a recipient of the Akademi Award and was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

