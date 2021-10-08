Ashish Mishra fails to appear before police, cell phone location traced to UP-Nepal border

Lakhimpur: Union Minister of State for Home Kumar Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, they said.

"Ashish Mishra has not turned up till now," an official source said around 10.30 am.

After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

According to police sources, the police had been tracking Ashish Mishra's mobile phone and his location was found to be near Gauriphanta on the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border on Thursday.

However, he is apparently changing his location which is now said to be in Bajpura in Uttarakhand.

"We have alerted our counterparts in Uttarakhand and also Nepal, and teams have been set up to search for him," said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, workers at his Dulari House residence in Shahpura area in Lakhimpur said that he had left home 'two days ago'.

Apparently, he was apprehensive of being arrested by the police.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said Ajay Mishra Teni had old connections with Nepal and it is now up to the Central government to intervene in the matter.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

(With PTI and IANS inputs.)