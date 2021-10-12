Roads leading to Bengaluru airport flooded, passengers take tractor ride

Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashing Bengaluru have inundated the areas in and around the Kempegowda International Airport to such an extent that passengers who had arrived to take flights were forced to get atop a tractor to navigate the knee-deep waters that inundated the airport compound and the roads leading to it.

The airport operations too were affected by the rain.

The dire scenes from the airport and from the rest of the city captured on phones by hapless travellers have quickly gone viral on the internet.

Some have even attempted to politicise the incident to embarrass Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who maintains that relief work is underway.

Persistent rains these past days, thanks in part to a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea and typhoons half the world away, have left much of India's tech capital flooded.

Meteorologists have informed that heavy rains are likely to lash South India for the next couple of days.