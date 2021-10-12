Pak national with fake Indian ID, AK-47 arrested in Delhi

Our Correspondent
Published: October 12, 2021 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: A Pakistani national has been arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him.

Mhammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

He was living as an Indian national.

At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

