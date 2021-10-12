Pune horror: Class 8 girl brutally stabbed to death on road; cops suspect 'unrequited' love

Published: October 12, 2021 09:13 PM IST

Pune: A 14-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by three men on a street in Pune city of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening when she was on her way to Kabaddi practice, police said.

Prima facie, a "one-sided" love affair by a distant relative of the girl, a class 8 student, might have led to the brutal murder, an official said. 

"The girl was on her way to Kabaddi practice at Yash Lawns in the Bibewadi area around 5.45 pm when three men, including a 22-year-old, came on a motorcycle and attacked her with a sharp weapon. They stabbed her multiple times. The attack was so brutal that the girl died on the spot," said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5). 

After attacking the girl, the trio fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

