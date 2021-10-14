Pune police issues lookout circular for man who took viral selfie with Aryan Khan

PTI
Published: October 14, 2021 10:55 AM IST
K P Gosavi with Aryan Khan.

Pune: Pune police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered here, a top official said on Wednesday.

A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.

"We have issued a lookout circular notice against K P Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month. He took a viral selfie with Aryan Khan after his detention in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had registered the complaint against him. The complaint said that Deshmukh had contacted Gosavi, who had put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in hotel industry in Malaysia.

"While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," an official from Faraskhana police station said.

The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

