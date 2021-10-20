India records 14,623 new COVID cases, 197 deaths

New Delhi: India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 13,23,702 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,44,29,890.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 51 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.34 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 117 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,78,247, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 99.12 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

The 197 new fatalities include 77 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,52,651 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,865 from Maharashtra, 37,967 from Karnataka, 35,928 from Tamil Nadu, 27,002 from Kerala, 25,090 from Delhi, 22,898 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,998 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.