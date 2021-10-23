Noted cardiologist Dr K A Abraham, 79, passes away in Chennai

Chennai: Well-known cardiologist Dr K A Abraham passed away in Chennai on on Friday.

He was 79.

His funeral service will be held at Jerusalem Marthoma Church at Anna Nagar in Chennai at 2 pm on Saturday. The funeral services will be followed by burial of his mortal remains at the Kilpauk cemetery at 3 pm.

The noted cardiologist had served the Indian Railways for more than 30 years and played a decisive role in turning the Railway Hospital at Perambur, Chennai, as one of the best referral hospitals of the country.

He retired from the hospital as the chief cardiologist in 2002. Subsequently, he served in several hospitals, including the Vijaya Heart Foundation; Fortis Malar, St Isabella, CSI Kalyani Hospital in Chennai.

Dr Abraham joined Apollo Hospital as senior interventional cardiologist. He was the Director, Medical Services, at Apollo Hospital, Chennai, in the latter years of his stellar career.

Earlier, he was associated with the Greenlane Hospital, New Zealand, and Salmaniya Medical Centre, Bahrain.

The cardiology departments of various hospitals were set up under his guidance and leadership.

He became Professor Emeritus at the Dr MGR Medical University in 1998.

He was honoured with Padma Shri and the highest railway national award.

Early career

Dr Abraham did his MBBS from the Christian Medical College, Vellore. Thereafter he worked at the Army Medical Corps for three years.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi awarded him a commendation letter for his distinguished service during the Indo-Pak war.

He attained higher medical degrees FSC (US), MRCP (London) at FRCP (London). At that time Dr Abraham was the youngest Indian doctor to have received the FSC.

He was a fellow at London’s Royal College of Physicians, American College of Cardiology and member of New York Academy of Sciences and American Bibliographical Institute.

Birth and family

Dr Abraham was born to retired engineer late K C Abraham and Aleksandrina on March 14, 1942.

He leaves behind wife Baby Abraham of Pulliyil House, Kottayam, and daughters Dr Sibi Mammen, Ann Abraham, son-in-law Kandathil Arun Mammen, who is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF.

Brought pathbreaking changes in cardiac treatment

Dr K A Abraham who passed away on Friday was an expert par excellence who introduced significant changes in the treatment modalities for ensuring excellent cardiac care.

Techniques like intravascular ultrasound through which the inner part of blood vessels could be seen, rotablation technique used in patients with heavy calcification in coronary arteries to deliver stents for improving blood flow and the stenting of Carotid arteries were carried out under his leadership for the first time in south India.

Dr Abraham published more than 200 research papers. His book “Heart of the Matter” gained wide attention.