Cruise ship drugs case: Aryan Khan set to walk out of Mumbai prison today

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison after officials Saturday morning opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers.

The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan.

Media and public gather outside Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is in custody, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. PTI

Aryan Khan is expected to be released from the Arthur Road prison around 10 am. Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his home Mannat to reach the Arthur Road Jail on Saturday morning.

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat illuminated with lights after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, at Bandra in Mumbai, Friday. PTI

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.