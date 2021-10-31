Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

PTI
Published: October 31, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Rajinikanth. File photo.

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, sources close to the actor said.

The 70 year-old top actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent "Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.

Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health.

Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Annathae' (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout